Congress & Courts

ATF Nominee Offers 'Insanely Broad' Definition of 'Assault Weapon,' Which He Wants Banned

Townhall
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder questioning from Texas Senator Ted Cruz Wednesday during his confirmation in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, President Joe Biden's nominee to head the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms openly stated he believes the AR-15, the most popular rifle in the United States, should be banned. Further, he said he believes AR-15s that have already been purchased lawfully by millions of Americans should be registered and those who refuse to do so should face criminal charges.

