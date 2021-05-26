ATF Nominee Chipman: Every Civilian-Owned Gun is a Potential Crime Waiting to Happen

NEW from THE TRACE: The ATF catches thousands of lawbreaking gun dealers every year. It shuts down very few. In one of the most sweeping examinations of its inspection records yet, The Trace and USA TODAY found that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which is in charge of policing the gun industry, has been largely toothless and conciliatory, bending over backward to avoid shutting down wayward dealers — and sometimes allowing guns to flow into the hands of criminals. Gun industry lobbyists have fought for decades against tougher oversight by portraying gun dealers as among the most heavily regulated businesses in the U.S. But our review of documents from nearly 2,000 gun dealer inspections between 2015 and 2017 uncovered a number of serious violations and found that dealers are largely immune from serious punishment. Some highlights: