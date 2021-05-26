Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

ATF Nominee Chipman: Every Civilian-Owned Gun is a Potential Crime Waiting to Happen

By Dan Zimmerman
thetruthaboutguns.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident BidenHarris’s nominee to head the federal gun regulator, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and whatever else they want to get involved in, is taking questions from senators today as part of his confirmation process. The aging senior senator from Iowa may not have his fastball anymore, but he hit the nail on the head with these comparisons illustrating what Chipman’s presence at the top of the ATF would be like . . .

www.thetruthaboutguns.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Iowa State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cotton
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Chuck Grassley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Second Amendment#Guns#Assault Rifles#Violent Crime#Assault Weapons#Davidchipman#Daily Caller#Americans#Atf Nominee Chipman#Individual Gun Rights#Chipman Packing#Sen Kennedy#Senator Tomcottonar#Commit#Sen Johncornyn#Nfa Regulation#Alcohol#President Bidenharris#Senators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Constitution
Related
Politicsnewschannel20.com

Gun rights vs. Gun control: The debate on banning the AR-15 in America

WASHINGTON (SBG) - The AR-15 is back in the spotlight following the nomination of former Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agent David Chipman to lead the bureau. Chipman’s confirmation hearing made headlines after he expressed support for a ban on AR-15s saying, “I support a ban as has been presented in a Senate bill.”
Violent CrimesMarconews.com

After San Jose shooting: Confirm new ATF chief to police the gun industry and save lives

Break the gun lobby’s stranglehold on the ATF and allow it to protect Americans. It needs money, freedom to do its work, and an experienced director. The chasm between congressional inaction and the real toll of gun violence was on stark display Wednesday. A gunman was killing nine people at their workplace in San Jose, California, as President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives faced ludicrous questions about firearms from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
San Jose, CAKFOR

Senate panel grills Biden’s ATF nominee on gun control

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The mass shooting at a rail yard in San Jose, California has once again renewed the conversation about gun control on Capitol Hill. The shooting also comes as the Senate considers confirmation of a new director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. President Joe Biden’s...
Congress & Courtsnewsbrig.com

Biden ATF pick David Chipman botches assault rifle definition at hearing

President Biden’s choice to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) struggled under questioning from Republican senators at his confirmation hearing Wednesday, declining to identify which guns he would want banned as assault weapons. “You have called for an assault weapons ban,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) told...
Congress & Courtsfirearmsnews.com

GOA Alert – Defeat ATF Nominee David Chipman

Please add your name to our pre-written letter to YOUR Senators urging them to VOTE NO on David Chipman’s confirmation. That’s all that stands in the way between freedom and tyranny. If David Chipman gets confirmed to lead the ATF, you will no longer live as a free individual in...
Public SafetyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Thousand of Gun Sellers Regularly Break Laws, but ATF Does Little to Stop Them, Investigation Finds

An investigation by The Trace and USA Today reports that the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms’ enforcement of laws regulating U.S. gun sellers is completely lax and dysfunctional, with sometimes-deadly consequences. Reporters found that even when gun stores had clearly violated the law—often by illegally selling firearms to people who are not allowed to have them—they rarely received more than a slap on the wrist. The investigation found that of all the inspections on gun stores conducted by ATF officials between 2010 and 2019 that found dealers had violated laws around the selling of guns, some 81 percent didn’t even get a written warning. Only a tiny fraction, 1.6 percent, had the ATF seek to revoke their firearm-selling license.
Charleston, WVWest Virginia Record

Morrisey, other AGs urge Senate to reject Biden's nominee to lead ATF

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey recently joined a coalition of 20 attorneys general in calling on the U.S. Senate to reject David Chipman’s confirmation as director of the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. In a letter sent to U.S. Senate leadership, the...
Presidential Electionnewsverses.com

Republicans grill Biden ATF nominee on previous remarks on weapons

David Chipman, President Biden’s nominee to run the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) bureau, confronted off towards Republicans Wednesday who challenged him on his previous statements they are saying cross the road within the gun management debate. Chipman’s nomination has been praised by gun management advocates – he was...
Violent Crimesthetrace.org

How the ATF Lets Lawbreaking Gun Dealers off the Hook

NEW from THE TRACE: The ATF catches thousands of lawbreaking gun dealers every year. It shuts down very few. In one of the most sweeping examinations of its inspection records yet, The Trace and USA TODAY found that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which is in charge of policing the gun industry, has been largely toothless and conciliatory, bending over backward to avoid shutting down wayward dealers — and sometimes allowing guns to flow into the hands of criminals. Gun industry lobbyists have fought for decades against tougher oversight by portraying gun dealers as among the most heavily regulated businesses in the U.S. But our review of documents from nearly 2,000 gun dealer inspections between 2015 and 2017 uncovered a number of serious violations and found that dealers are largely immune from serious punishment. Some highlights:
Presidential Electionfloridianpress.com

Biden ATF Pick Can’t Define ‘Assault Weapon’ But Wants To Ban AR-15

President Joe Biden’s choice to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) told Senate Republicans that he supports banning AR-15 assault rifles but massively struggled to define what an “assault weapon” during his confirmation hearing Wednesday. David Chipman, a former ATF special agent, and a gun-control activist...
U.S. Politicsbloomberglaw.com

Biden Gun Proposal Stands a Chance, If It’s Not About Guns (1)

A proposal from President Joe Biden to address a surge in firearm-related deaths nationwide may stand a chance of garnering Republican support—if he can convince them it isn’t gun control. As part of his initial infrastructure plan, Biden asked Congress in March for an extra $5 billion for community violence...
Presidential Electionwhitehousedossier.com

Biden ATF nominee would ban the AR-15

Possibly the most popular gun in American. David Chipman, President Biden’s nominee to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said Wednesday that he supports banning the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, one of the most popular guns in America. In his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Mr....
U.S. Politicskfgo.com

Gun control advocate aims to be second confirmed ATF director in 15 years

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Justice Department’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will likely face tough questioning on Wednesday from opposition Republicans on a U.S. Senate panel about his advocacy of gun regulations. David Chipman, a gun control advocate with more than two...