If the Biden presidency had a brand slogan, it might be: Why choose sanity when a crisis will do? With gas shortages and fuel prices soaring, a southern border that looks like a scene out of World War Z, rockets lighting up the Middle East, China on the move, inflation set to surge and our cities under siege with rampant crime, what’s a POTUS to do? How about nominate the most anti-gun zealot ever to head the 5,100-employee Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. By selecting Bloomberg toady David Chipman, an anti-gun activist who also worked for Gifford’s gun control group, Biden has just given a middle finger to America’s 150 million gun owners.