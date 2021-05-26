Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter to resign

By Ashley Ellis, KTUL staff
KTUL
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mike Hunter has announced he will be resigning as Oklahoma's attorney general effective June 1. 'It has been a distinct and absolute privilege of a lifetime to serve as the state’s attorney general. Regrettably, certain personal matters that are becoming public will become a distraction for this office. The office of attorney general is one of the most important positions in state government. I cannot allow a personal issue to overshadow the vital work the attorneys, agents and support staff do on behalf of Oklahomans.

ktul.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Attorney General#State Attorneys#General Public#Okla#Oklahomans#Ktul#Gov Kevin Stitt#Public Service#Agents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Oklahoma StateNew York Post

Oklahoma governor booted from commission after banning critical race theory

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has been kicked off a commission marking the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre after he banned critical race theory from schools. The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission members called a special meeting last week and “agreed through consensus to part ways with Governor Stitt,” the commission said in a statement.
Oklahoma StateSFGate

Oklahoma governor announces end to extra unemployment money

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma will end a $300-a-week supplemental unemployment benefit next month, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Monday. To incentivize unemployed people to return to the work, Stitt said the state will offer a $1,200 stipend for the first 20,000 workers who get off unemployment and work at least 32 hours per week at a qualifying job. Claimants can begin applying on June 28.
Oklahoma StateKFOR

Former Oklahoma prisons boss picked for county jail trust

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The former head of Oklahoma’s prison system has been appointed to the Oklahoma County Jail Trust. The Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners on Monday announced Joe Allbaugh would fill a vacancy on the nine-member panel. Allbaugh served as director of the Department of Corrections from 2016...
Oklahoma StateKFOR

Live: Oklahoma governor to announce new workforce initiative

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma leaders say they are creating initiatives to get more Oklahomans back to work as COVID-19 cases continue to decline. Following the withdrawal of the COVID-19 State of Emergency, Governor Kevin Stitt is joining Oklahoma Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt to announce a new workforce incentive.
Oklahoma Statebartlesvilleradio.com

Stitt Offering Incentive to Get Oklahoman's Back to Work

Since last March, more than one million unemployment claims have been filed in the State of Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has paid out more than five billion dollars in unemployment during that time span. That is more than the last 10 years combined. At a news conference on...
Oklahoma StateDaily Ardmoreite

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Oklahoma

Oklahoma reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,199 new cases. That's down 10.7% from the previous week's tally of 1,343 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Oklahoma ranked 49th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Oklahoma Statenewschannel6now.com

Tax deadline today for many except Texas and Oklahoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - While today is the deadline to file taxes in most states, people in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana have another month. After FEMA made a disaster declaration as a result of February’s winter storms, the IRS announced a tax deadline extension for Oklahomans and Texans to June 15th.
Oklahoma StateKFOR

OSBI investigating disappearance of two Oklahoma residents

HUGO, Okla. (KFOR) – Today, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) began working with the Hugo Police Department to investigate the suspicious disappearance of two Hugo residents. Jared Lashan Lennox, 34, and Krystal Jean Marie Terrell, 31, were last seen together in Grant, Oklahoma on or about May 1,...
Posted by
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Ranks #2 in Best Places for Senior Adults

People are now starting to realize what Okies have known all along. Oklahoma is a great place to live.In a new survey by SeniorLiving.org, Oklahoma lands as the 2nd best state for Senior Adults. They used 15 different factors when conducting the survey including healthcare costs, cost of living and taxes, and we are number 2!
Oklahoma StateKFOR

CDC: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 8,379

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State health leaders say they recorded 77 new cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma on Monday. On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 451,278 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020. From Friday through Sunday, cases climbed...
Oklahoma StateKOCO

Oklahoma’s tax deadline is June 15; what you need to know

OKLAHOMA CITY — Monday is the deadline to file taxes in many states across the country; but in Oklahoma, the deadline to file taxes has been pushed back to June 15. This is due to the historic winter weather back in February. As a result of the disaster declaration issued by FEMA, the Internal Revenue Service announced the tax deadline extension for all Oklahomans who live in or own a business in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties to provide relief for those affected by February’s historic winter storms.
Oklahoma Statersu.edu

RSU Offers Residential Waiver for Oklahoma Promise Students

Rogers State University’s Residential Life will offer a $1,000 per semester housing waiver for Oklahoma Promise scholarship students, supporting the university’s mission to provide attainable higher education opportunities for first-generation students in northeastern Oklahoma. RSU Residential Life offers full-time students modern living spaces. Living in a student community enhances the...
Oklahoma Statebartlesvilleradio.com

New Study: Oklahoma No. 2 Best State for Older Adults in 2021

Where should you spend your golden years? A new study shows Oklahoma is the No. 2 best state for older adults in 2021. SeniorLiving.org today released a study on Best States for Older Adults in 2021 using the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.
Oklahoma StateKOCO

COVID-19 in Oklahoma: Tracking cases, deaths and local updates

Oklahoma continues to deal with the surge in COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations. KOCO 5 is keeping you updated with the latest local, national headlines, Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases, deaths and latest restrictions. [Complete coronavirus coverage | Oklahoma State Department of Health coronavirus page]. Confirmed COVID-19 Cases. 451,278 total cumulative cases;...