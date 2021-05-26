Senate confirms Kristen Clarke

Kristen Clarke will be the first Black woman to lead a key civil rights division at the US Department of Justice, where she will be charged with investigating discriminatory policing and threats to voting rights.The Senate narrowly confirmed Ms Clarke largely along party lines on the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, whose death has galvanised international momentum for reforms and heightened scrutiny into law enforcement.Senators approved Ms Clarke’s appointment by a vote of 51-48. Susan Collins was the only Republican senator to support her confirmation.Her appointment also follows nationwide attempts from Republican lawmakers to restrict ballot...