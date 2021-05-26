Cancel
Congress & Courts

Senate confirms Kristen Clarke

Power Line
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy a vote of 51-48, the Senate confirmed Kristen Clarke for the position of Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights. (Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana didn’t vote.) The Senate confirmed Clarke for the nation’s top civil rights job despite her past history of anti-Semitism and Black supremacism, her very recent support for defunding the police, her current support for racial discrimination in hiring, and her dishonest testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

