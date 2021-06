Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky is standing by his opposition to an independent commission to investigate the January 6th attack on the Capitol. Republicans blocked a bill that would create the bipartisan commission last week. McConnell said he would not reiterate what he has already said about the Capitol attack and the commission. He again noted the sweeping investigation being conducted by the Justice Department and said no one involved in the assault is going to get away with anything.