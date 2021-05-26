New Hampshire: Senate Judiciary Committee Passes ATV Carry
Yesterday, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted in favor of House Bill 344, which allows an individual to carry a loaded firearm on an Off-Highway Recreation Vehicle (OHRV) or snowmobile. Thanks to your strong support, this important legislation will advance to the full Senate for consideration this session. The Senate Judiciary Committee also voted to re-refer House Bill 307 back to committee to continue working on the bill over the coming months. Please contact your State Senator and ask them to SUPPORT House Bill 334!www.nraila.org