Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. PDT

By The Associated Press
KTVZ
 8 days ago

Farmers buy land, make camp by shut Oregon irrigation canal. KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Two farmers with ties to anti-government activist Ammon Bundy have purchased land by a shut-off irrigation canal in Oregon that would normally deliver water to a massive federal irrigation project along the California-Oregon border. The move comes after federal regulators shut off all water deliveries from the project’s main “A Canal” due to extreme drought. Jefferson Public Radio reports the site by the canal’s head gates holds an information tent and a protest is planned for Thursday. The last time water was shut to farmers, in 2001, demonstrators forced open the canal’s head gates three times before federal marshals arrived.

Oregon Daybook

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Monday, May. 17. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover. Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook...
Imagined narratives for past lives

Rich Bergeman is a photographer, journalist, curator, and teacher based in Corvallis. His current show The Vanishing West features pictures of early settlements in eastern Oregon and Washington, photographed over a 30-year period. I recently asked Bergeman about relics, process, and the dangers of cliche. BA: What attracts you to...
COVID-19 Cases & Deaths, May 17

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (6), Clackamas (100), Clatsop (6), Columbia (5), Coos (5), Crook (11), Deschutes (68), Douglas (10), Grant (13), Harney (2), Hood River (4), Jackson (39), Jefferson (8), Josephine (10), Klamath (35), Lake (3), Lane (46), Lincoln (4), Linn (29), Malheur (5), Marion (60), Morrow (3), Multnomah (120), Polk (14), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (17), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (70) and Yamhill (10). Oregon’s 2,573rd COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on April 12 and died on May 10 at Portland VA Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,574th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on April 3 and died on April 18 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, WA. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,575th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man from Grant County who tested positive on May 6 and died on May 12 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,576th COVID-19 death is a 104-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on May 5 and died on May 9 at her residence. She had no underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,577th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 17 and died on May 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,578th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on May 13 and died on May 13 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,579th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 14 and died on April 24 at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,580th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 10 and died on May 9 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,581st COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on April 29 and died on May 12 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,582nd COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man from Curry County who tested positive on May 4 and died on May 10 at Bay Area Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Note: Updated information is known about Oregon’s 2,555th death. She is a 67-year-old woman from Benton County. She was originally reported as a Linn County resident.
Week in review: New COVID-19 cases down 15.5% in Oregon

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this weekly update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support local journalism like this, please consider becoming a subscriber. Oregon reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 4,279 new cases. That's...
Agri-Investment Services Hires Kendall Vasek-Jones as Willamette Valley Representative in Oregon

(SALEM, Ore.) — NEWS: Agri-Investment Services recently employed Kendall Vasek-Jones as their Willamette Valley Representative in Oregon. Ms. Vasek-Jones has degrees in Viticulture-Enology and Wine Business Management from Washington State University and was previously employed by Chateau Ste. Michelle in Washington. Brett Veatch, Regional Director of Agri-Investment Services, states: “Kendall...
Oregon to set 'murder hornet' traps on Washington border

Emma Eakins' work with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to trap the Asian giant hornet recently won an award.Emma Eakins loves insects. But there's one insect Eakins hopes to never see in Oregon — the Asian giant hornet, dubbed the "murder hornet" by researchers for its aggressive behavior and powerful sting. Eakins is a Glencoe High School senior who recently started a project in partnership with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to help people build Asian giant hornet lures and traps. "Asian giant hornets are not currently in Oregon," Eakins said, adding that if the invasive species does make...
Gun sanctuaries facing court test in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. — The first court test of whether local governments can ban police from enforcing certain gun laws is playing out in a rural Oregon county, one of a wave of US counties declaring itself a Second Amendment sanctuary. The measure that voters in the logging area of Columbia...
The Story's #HeyHelp micro-donation drives

PORTLAND, Ore. — We have started offering up a new segment each week during The Story with Dan Haggerty called "Hey Help" – it's a chance to highlight non-profits doing crucial work in Oregon and SW Washington. The routine is simple. Each week, Dan will present a new organization he'd...
Keep Oregon Green: Fireworks

Fireworks are banned from public lands managed by the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management - and the City of Eugene further restricts legal fireworks use to just 4 days per year. The State of Oregon maintains guides to what is legal and what is illegal when it comes...
Reducing and reusing via green burials in a Portland cemetery

New Jersey-based real estate developer Ed Bixby never expected to get into the cemetery business. But when he and his mother were visiting his infant brother’s grave at Steelmantown Cemetery in Upper Township, New Jersey, they were horrified by the state of the grounds. Bixby told the owner he wanted the cemetery cleaned up, or he would buy it. The owner sold him Steelmantown for a dollar in 2007. Fourteen years later, Bixby is a cemeterian who owns four historic cemeteries and is president of the Green Burial Council.
Storm system to unload late-season snow in Northwest

A big change in the weather pattern will unfold across the northwestern United States this week, with areas of rain, thunderstorms and even heavy snow forecast for the region. Temperatures in the Northwest have been generally above average for about a week. Seattle, which usually stays in the mid-60s throughout May, has had high temperatures in the 70s since last Tuesday. Temperatures even reached into the 80s over the weekend in Portland, Oregon.