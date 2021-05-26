Cancel
Congress & Courts

After a session of voting "no," Sen. Dallas Heard finally votes "yes"

By CARISA CEGAVSKE Senior Staff Writer The News-Review
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleIn the current legislative session, state Sen. Dallas Heard has voted “no” on every bill that’s come up for a vote. It’s his protest against the closure of the state Capitol to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. But on Monday, for the first time, he voted “yes” on something.

