LOWCOUNTRY LIFE
Mark Pritchard’s photo of a recently fledged downy woodpecker was taken recently in his backyard on Dataw Island near Jenkins Creek. If you look closely you can see the barbed end of its tongue. To submit a Lowcountry Life photo, you must be the photographer or have permission to submit the photo to be published in The Island News. Please submit high-resolution photos and include a description and/or names of the people in the picture and the name of the photographer. Email your photos to theislandnews@gmail.com.yourislandnews.com