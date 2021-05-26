LOWCOUNTRY LIFE

As I arrived at Pam Dunn’s property, my jaw dropped with astonishment from the boundless colorful flowers and perfectly plotted greenery that went on as far as I could see. I was greeted in the courtyard by Mrs. Pam as she invited me into her interestingly shaped, beautiful home with a glass of fresh lemonade. I took note of the open and bright look as the inside features enormous windows allowing me to see every angle of the surrounding yard and the delightful view of the river. I was excited to see the rest of the home and grounds, but equally enthusiastic to learn about this southern gem who helped create this marvelous backyard escape.