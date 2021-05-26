Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kennewick, WA

Be Sure to Pay Tribute–Here’s Memorial Day Events

By John McKay
Posted by 
NEWStalk 870
NEWStalk 870
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

My father is in Desert Lawn Cemetery in Kennewick, a veteran of the Korean War, US Navy. An escort carrier off the coast of Korea. My grandfather (mother's side) went ashore on Utah Beach on D-Day, was with the second wave that landed 15 minutes after the first, while the beach was still very 'hot', and he later earned a Purple Heart. He's buried at Desert Lawn as well. Many of the men who left that landing craft with him never made it home...he was lucky enough to return to my Mom, Sister, and Grandmother; living out his life in Prosser.

newstalk870.am
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Pasco WA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
546K+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
City
Kennewick, WA
City
Prosser, WA
City
Home, WA
Kennewick, WA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Us Navy#Korean War#Utah Beach#Thank You Veterans#War Veterans#Purple Heart#Us Navy#Union Kennewick#Air Force#Marines#Coast Guard#Usmc#Desert Lawn Cemetery#Ceremonies#Flags#D Day#Sgt Adam Davison#Landing Craft#Mother
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
News Break
Army
Related
Kennewick, WATri-City Herald

He’s inspired to help the next generation find their purpose, their path

In December of 1973, I returned home from my third tour in Vietnam to a wife and a month-old son. After experiencing lessons of war, I learned that we are spiritual beings who are here to have human experiences. I also realized I possessed a distinct spiritual purpose for being here, which ignited a 40-plus years quest to find that purpose.