City honors visionary

Beaufort’s Jim Handrinos, who turns 86 this month, enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in Connecticut in 1954. After boot camp at Parris Island and follow-on training, he began a career in logistics serving stateside, in Okinawa, at sea for the Cuban Blockade and for the UN visiting Capetown, the Congo, South America, Canary Islands, and Spain before becoming a DI at Parris Island. He served at Hill 34 southwest of DaNang while stationed in Vietnam. He closed his 20-year Marine career at MCAS Beaufort where he retired in 1974 as a Master Sergeant. He then worked at Beaufort Memorial Hospital for 18 years and is known for his years of cooking for the Lowcountry Supper at the Beaufort Water Festival.