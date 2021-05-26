newsbreak-logo
Beaufort, SC

City honors visionary

By newsbyte
yourislandnews.com
 5 days ago

Beaufort honors Chambers with sign in Waterfront Park. As the City pointed out in its media release last week, the Waterfront Park is Beaufort's crown jewel – a place for residents and visitors to dine, play, gather, and immerse themselves in the beauty of the riverfront. On Friday, the City...

yourislandnews.com
Beaufort, SC
Government
City
Beaufort, SC
#Mayors#Signage#Chamber Of Commerce#The Bronze#Billy Bob#Beaufort Pride Of Place#City Of Beaufort#Mayor Murray#Jewel#Man#Generational Impact
Beaufort, SCcityofbeaufort.org

Public meetings in City of Beaufort week of May 17

BEAUFORT, S.C. – Beaufort City Council, board and commission meetings are now taking place in person at City Hall. The public is invited to attend. Social distancing will be observed. Public comment will also be allowed via Zoom. The link for Zoom will be on each agenda. All meetings will be streamed live on the City’s Facebook page. (www.facebook.com/CityBeaufortSC/).
Beaufort, SCcityofbeaufort.org

City to honor Henry C. Chambers with new signage at park

BEAUFORT, S.C. (May 13, 2021) – The City of Beaufort will celebrate the legacy of Mayor Henry C. Chambers, whose vision led to the creation of what is known informally as Waterfront Park, with the unveiling and dedication of new signage in Mayor Chambers’ honor on Friday, May 21. The dedication will be held at 3:30 p.m. near the flagpole at the park.
Beaufort County, SCyourislandnews.com

WHAT’S HAPPENING

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or upon request, Thursdays through Sundays, The Historic Port Royal Museum, 1634 Paris Ave. The museum features the turn-of-the-century businesses and industries of Port Royal: Shrimping, crabbing, oystering, the railroad, the school and the mercantile. Great gifts featuring local artists are available. For more information. visit www.portroyalhistory.org, email unionchurch1004@gmail.com or call 843-524-4333.
Beaufort County, SCIsland Packet Online

145 jobs, $26 million investment? Why these Beaufort County companies got tax breaks

Through a series of complicated political maneuvers, four companies looking to relocate to northern Beaufort County were granted tax breaks over the past four months. The companies, all manufacturing businesses which previously would have had to pay a large chunk of property taxes (10.5%), will now pay the 6% rate paid by most other South Carolina businesses. Beaufort County Council granted the tax incentives by separately approving a set of multi-county industrial park agreements, intergovernmental agreements, special source revenue credits and fees in lieu of taxes over several months.
Beaufort County, SCyourislandnews.com

2 Billboards in Beaufort County

Is an outdoor advertising company using a recently amended ordinance to skirt Beaufort County’s billboard ban? Are they now gearing up to sue?. Is a national billboard company using a recently amended local ordinance to skate around a ban on new billboards in Beaufort County?. An upcoming hearing to decide...
Beaufort, SCscetv.org

'By The River' receives two accolades

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina ETV (SCETV) today announced that its weekly, 30-minute, literature-focused series, By The River, has received two accolades from The Communicator Awards – the Communicator Award of Excellence in the Television Cultural category and the Communicator Award of Distinction in the Television Interview category. Now filming...
Beaufort, SCeatstayplaybeaufort.com

25 Photos from Beaufort's Past

There is one thing the photograph must contain, the humanity of the moment – Robert Frank. Beaufort could tell a thousand stories, and lucky for us, we’ve had the chance to learn and share them over the years. But still, is there anything quite like seeing a photograph that captures the heart of a story? Scroll back to 3 years ago on your phone’s images – think about how they captured the zeitgeist of the moment (mine also captured the very 2016 trend of millennial pink).
Beaufort, SCyourislandnews.com

A day in the life of Robert Smalls

Usually, you don’t hear about 159th anniversaries. Wedding anniversaries are only named through the 80th. And 159 is not a remarkable year. Also, aside from a few birthdays, May 13 isn’t a widely remembered date throughout American history. But May 13 should be a big day in Beaufort. It was...
Beaufort County, SCMySanAntonio

Beaufort County School District Signed a 1-Year Renewal Contract with Vendor Registry

BEAUFORT, S.C. (PRWEB) May 13, 2021. The Beaufort County School District announces today that it has renewed its contract with Vendor Registry for another year. This renewal continues to help the Beaufort County School District simplify their purchasing process and make it easier for their vendors to access and compete for bids and RFPs. The Beaufort County School District invites all interested vendors to register online to access their current and upcoming solicitations.
Beaufort, SCyourislandnews.com

VETERAN OF THE WEEK – JIM HANDRINOS

Beaufort’s Jim Handrinos, who turns 86 this month, enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in Connecticut in 1954. After boot camp at Parris Island and follow-on training, he began a career in logistics serving stateside, in Okinawa, at sea for the Cuban Blockade and for the UN visiting Capetown, the Congo, South America, Canary Islands, and Spain before becoming a DI at Parris Island. He served at Hill 34 southwest of DaNang while stationed in Vietnam. He closed his 20-year Marine career at MCAS Beaufort where he retired in 1974 as a Master Sergeant. He then worked at Beaufort Memorial Hospital for 18 years and is known for his years of cooking for the Lowcountry Supper at the Beaufort Water Festival.
Beaufort, SCIsland Packet Online

Walmart to host hiring events at five Beaufort County-area supercenters

Looking for a job? You’re in luck: Every Walmart in the area is hiring and participating in a one-day job fair to attract potential employees. On May 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Walmart supercenters in Hilton Head, Bluffton, Beaufort and Hardeeville will host on-the-spot interviews for full- and part-time positions across all departments and all shifts, spokesperson Elizabeth Covington said Thursday. The stores plan to hire associates, team leads and supervisors.
Hilton Head Island, SCIsland Packet Online

Hilton Head starts tearing down buildings on US 278 this week. What will replace them?

Drivers on U.S. 278 on Hilton Head Island will notice demolition this week. The Town of Hilton Head Island is tearing down buildings on the highway just west of Spanish Wells Road, according to a news release. The property, which includes a former auto shop and a small building that once housed Wesley Campbell’s roadside Carolina Seafood stand, was bought by the town last fall.
Beaufort, SCyourislandnews.com

LOWCOUNTRY LOWDOWN

BEAUFORT – By the time you read this, the closing gavel probably will have banged on the 2021 state legislative session. But in case you missed it or just chose to block it out, let’s look a few of the highlights our elected state officials enacted by May 13. –...