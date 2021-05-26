Donald Richard Polk, Sr., 72, of Beaufort, SC, passed away peacefully at home on May 20, 2021. Donald, born November 14, 1948, was the 4th born son of N.M. and Sarah Polk. A giant personality with a kind and generous heart, Donald never met a stranger and made a huge impact on everyone he met. He was always ready with a joke or a story to lighten even the stormiest of days. Above all, he was a loving and dedicated family man and the best friend that anyone could hope for. Donald will be so greatly missed by his family and friends.