Golf events starting at Sidney Country Club soon

The Dickinson State University football team had three athletes receive NAIA All-American award as released by the American Football Coaches Association. Leading the way was wide receiver Jaret Lee (SR. Dickinson, ND, Trinity High School). Jaret Lee was named to the AFCA Second-Team All-America Team. This season, Lee was named the Offensive MVP of the North Star Conference. Statistically, Jaret Lee was ranked sixth in the nation for total receiving yards with 878 yards, eighth in the nation in total receptions (57 receptions), and 16th in the nation in receiving yards/game (87.800). This season alone, Jaret had 57 catches for 878 yards averaging 15.4 receptions/game. Lee also racked up eight touchdowns.