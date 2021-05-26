Letter: Government shouldn't dictate cost of medications

The information below has been supplied by dairy marketers and other industry organizations. It has not been edited, verified or endorsed by Hoard’s Dairyman. In the summer of 2019, I took my girls down to the Stokke Trail, an easy stretch of asphalt that runs along the Red Cedar River in Menomonie. My oldest daughter, Inga, was 6 at the time and still learning to ride her bike. I wanted to let Inga ride the open trail, and give her a chance to work on getting her bike up off her training wheels. We went up the trail a bit, with Inga leading and me behind pushing her younger sister, Harriet, on her trike. Inga was doing great, but on the way back, she must have been getting tired. She came to a spot where the asphalt had caved in, ever so slightly, just enough to veer her off the trail and down the very steep hill leading down to the river. Because of her training wheels, the bike did not fall over as she picked up speed. Inga couldn’t swim, and the river’s current, just below the dam’s spillway, would be intense, even for a serious swimmer. This is what I was thinking about as I sprinted after her, my body hollowed out by fear. It’s what I was thinking when, for a few terrifying seconds, I lost sight of her.