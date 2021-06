Ever felt the urge to wake up with nothing but air above you, or below you – for about 1,000 meters? Then sleeping on a portaledge hanging from a big rock wall in Yosemite National Park might be your thing. Vertical camping involves climbing up a mountain, often by a high, vertical wall, and stopping for the night somewhere on said wall, setting up a tent on a portaledge, or just sleeping on it in the open air. Watch these 20 videos of exciting vertical camping trips all around the world and enjoy the amazing views – or feel your vertigo come creeping. You’ll also learn the best way to go number one and number two, “vertically”.