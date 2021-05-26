newsbreak-logo
Apparel

Update Your Dad's Wardrobe for Father's Day with Latitude 38 Logowear

By Monica Grant
latitude38.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs your father one of those dads who likes to wear a terribly daggy (Australian for grungy) old T-shirt or hat all the time? And to your deep embarrassment, does he claim it’s his favorite and wear it out in public, particularly when you’re with him? Don’t worry, you’re not alone in this; we think most dads have gone through this phase. Some are still in it. But we have a solution: Update your dad’s wardrobe by giving him Latitude 38 logowear for Father’s Day. It’s a win/win — he gets to strut his stuff wearing the coolest gear on the Bay, and you get peace of mind knowing your personal-fashion reputation will remain intact. In fact, it will even get a boost.

