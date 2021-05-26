Mobile MMORPG ‘Guardians of Cloudia’ Launches on iOS and Android in the West

After Wild Rift, Riot takes another step forward in the mobile gaming market. Valorant has been quite popular since its initial launch last year. As such, it is becoming more and more dominant in the FPS tactical shooter game genre. June 2, 2021, marks the first anniversary of the game, and to celebrate this, Riot has announced that Valorant will be coming to mobile devices as well. So far, we know it might simply be called "Valorant Mobile". However, apart from this, there is not much information available regarding the features of the upcoming title.