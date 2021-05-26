Cancel
Video Games

Mobile MMORPG ‘Guardians of Cloudia’ Launches on iOS and Android in the West

By Azario Lopez
noisypixel.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeocraft announced that their mobile MMORPG Guardians of Cloudia is available now on iOS and Android in the west. Guardians of Cloudia has players assume the role of a Skywalker and choose one of five basic classes, Archer, Oracle, Mage, Rogue, or Swordsman. After this general choice, players can branch out toward two advanced classes to specialize in such as Sharpshooter, Pyromage, or Destroyer. Further, a rune system allows Skywalkers to improve their stats beyond their standard gear and a full range of customization options.

