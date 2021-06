Side scrolling video games were the staple for video games. It was just a given that most of the titles we picked up during the early years of gaming would be based around side scrolling but as time went on and we got bigger 3D worlds, we saw fewer titles released for this genre. That doesn’t mean you won’t find any new side scrolling titles to play today. In this list, we’re going to look at some fun new exciting video games you can pick up this year. Whether they are brand new IPs, continuations for classic video game installments, or a callback to an earlier generation of gaming, here are some titles to keep on your radar.