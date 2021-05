Edouard Mendy was delighted with Kai Havertz and Timo Werner’s role in our win over Fulham but believes the best of the duo is still to come. Havertz scored his first-ever brace in the Premier League, the second of those goals from a brilliant one-two with Werner, to give us a 2-0 victory against our neighbours on Saturday in a fiercely contested tie, with the Blues knowing how big a win could be for our top-four chances given recent results, while Fulham were all too aware how badly they needed the points in their relegation battle.