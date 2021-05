The Magic closed out their schedule Sunday and will enter the offseason with just eight of the 17 players who were on their opening-day roster. Magic stalwarts Nikola Vucevic, Evan Fournier and Aaron Gordon are no longer around to help set the tone for the offseason work. The trio, along with Gary Clark and Al-Farouq Aminu, were moved at the trade deadline as the Magic front office shifted to a rebuild. The team also waived Khem Birch and two-way players Jordan Bone and Karim Mane while James Ennis worked on a one-year contract.