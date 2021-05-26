Minnesota Governor Legalizes Medical Cannabis Flower

The Mexican Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday approved a bill to legalize marijuana nationwide, though lawmakers are still debating possible amendments before it’s formally sent back to the Senate. The Senate approved an initial version of the cannabis legislation late last year, and the Chamber of Deputies was expected to take it up sooner—but that process was delayed, in part due to complications resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. Now, two days after the Health and Justice committees amended and advanced the bill, lawmakers passed it on the floor in a 316-129 vote, with 23 abstentions. While many legislators have personally advocated for the need for reform, it’s also the case that these actions come in response to a Supreme Court mandate. The court deemed the prohibition on personal possession and cultivation of cannabis unconstitutional in a 2018 ruling and tasked lawmakers with enacting a policy change. #ÚltimaHora 316 votos a favor, 129 en contra y 23 abstenciones. Avalan, en lo general, dictamen que expide la Ley Federal para la Regulación del #Cannabis, y reforma y adiciona disposiciones de la Ley General de Salud y el Código Penal Federal. pic.twitter.com/IE43F4ECK2 — Cámara de Diputados (@Mx_Diputados) March 10, 2021 Dep. Arturo Hernandez Tapia said at the beginning of Wednesday’s debate that legalization represents a “historic opportunity to end decades of a hypocritical and moralistic attitudes that restricted the freedom of people,” whereas prohibition is an example of an “unjustified paternalism and state perfectionism.” Under the proposal that’s since emerged, adults 18 and older would be allowed to purchase and possess up to 28 grams of marijuana and cultivate up to six plants for personal use. But deputies have made revisions in committee to the Senate-approved version, including to the regulatory structure, rules for the commercial market and licensing policies, among other components.…