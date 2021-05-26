newsbreak-logo
Minnesota State

Minnesota Governor Legalizes Medical Cannabis Flower

By Addison Herron-Wheeler
High Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s official: Minnesota has legal medical cannabis flower! Governor Tim Walz just signed legislation into law that allows medical patients to access flower instead of just extracts or non-smokables. Previously, Minnesota was only one of a few medically legal states that still did not allow patients to access flower medicine.

