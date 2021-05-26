MechWarrior 5 Mercenaries: Heroes of the Inner Sphere – Mechs from a Noob’s Perspective
Mech-centric titles have always enticed me, but I’ve never experimented with the more hardcore titles within the genre aside from the occasional adventure game. When I saw MechWarrior 5 Mercenaries – Heroes of the Inner Sphere, though, I felt like this would be an at least somewhat approachable starting point within this intimidating genre. I became more versed in the genre through all the explosive action and mech customization, but this title requires patience.noisypixel.net