MechWarrior 5 Mercenaries: Heroes of the Inner Sphere – Mechs from a Noob’s Perspective

Goatboy here and we’re going to go over the good and bad of 40K’s newest codex – Adeptus Mechanicus. Holy heck – this new AdMech book is pretty nutty. If you are new to this game you should steer clear of this book. It is an expensive army, a difficult army, and it will be so easy to accidentally “cheat”. It feels like you need to really to have a crazy chart set up, a ton of practice, and patience to know your models are gonna break all the dang time.