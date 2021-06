This content is imported from Third party. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. If you think that Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus (SCG) is all about supercars and racing, then you haven’t been paying attention. The company is contending the famous 24 Hours this year with its Le Mans Hypercar, but the Sleepy Hollow, New York-based boutique manufacturer also builds the $258,750 SCG Boot, a no-compromises Baja 1000 endurance racer (with Steve McQueen roots) that is also road-legal. And now it’s planning to contest that grueling annual Mexican race with its own zero-emission hydrogen vehicle, the product of a collaboration with First Mode. Beyond that, SCG envisions offering long-range workhorse fuel-cell trucks for fleet use—and has seen a fair amount of interest.