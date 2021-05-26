newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Another Tackle Added to O Line

By David Boclair
Posted by 
AllTitans
AllTitans
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M3rSA_0aCQuy9T00

The Tennessee Titans have added another tackle to their depth chart.

Christian DiLauro, a four-year starter at Illinois, agreed to contract terms, the team announced Wednesday.

DiLauro (6-6, 300) entered the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted free agent and has spent time with Cleveland, San Francisco, Houston and Pittsburgh, and he has yet to play in a contest outside of the preseason. The Steelers cut him at the start of the 2020 regular season.

He signed to take part in current season of The Spring League but was released a little more than a week ago.

At Illinois, DiLauro started 31 straight games beginning when he was a redshirt-freshman in 2014 and 38 games in all. He played right tackle the majority of that time saw some action at guard as a senior.

He joins a tackle group that includes veterans Taylor Lewan, Kendall Lamm, Ty Sambrailo and David Quessenberry, this year’s second-round pick Dillon Rudunz and a handful of others with little or no meaningful NFL experience.

AllTitans

AllTitans

Nashville, TN
86
Followers
145
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTitans is a FanNation channel covering the Tennessee Titans

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#Depth Chart#Pittsburgh#The Spring League#Line#Guard#Veterans Taylor Lewan#Houston#Cleveland#Spring#Time#Contract Terms#San Francisco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Titans Evaluate Wide Receivers On the Run

Size matters to the Tennessee Titans when it comes to their wide receivers. So does strength. And a willingness to use them for more than just receptions. It is not a coincidence that wide receivers Dez Fitzpatrick and Racey McMath, two of the Titans’ eight selections in the 2021 NFL Draft, are similar in stature. Fitzpatrick, a fourth-round pick out of Louisville, is 6-foot-2, 208 pounds, and McMath, a sixth-round selection from LSU, is 6-foot-3, 217 pounds.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Fourth-Round Pick Rashad Weaver Charged With Assault

A day before the Tennessee Titans selected him in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, defensive end Rashad Weaver was charged with simple assault in regard to an incident in the early-morning hours of April 18 in Pittsburgh. From the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:. According to the criminal complaint, police...
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

What's In A Name? All You Need to Know About Racey McMath

Racey McMath. What a name. But it’s not just some random moniker. It is one that has meaning and significance. When his mother was pregnant with him, she decided that would be his name because he consistently moved around. “It felt like he was just racing in my stomach, so...
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Titans Make Farley's Fantasy a Reality

Cornerback Caleb Farley likened NFL draft night to a feature film. It had a happy ending, but there were plenty of other emotions in the moments that led up to it. The Tennessee Titans helped Farley’s dream come true when they selected him at No. 22 in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. And that dream was one that he’d shared with his late mother about since he was a young child in Pop Warner.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Second-Round Pick Aims to Erase 2020 First-Round Flub

The Tennessee Titans did not move immediately to correct their 2020 draft mishap, but they did not wait long. The Titans selected North Dakota State tackle Dillon Radunz with their second-round pick (No. 53 overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday. In so doing, they filled a need created by the fact that Isaiah Wilson, their first-round pick a year ago, is no longer on the roster after a disastrous rookie campaign that included numerous off-the-field missteps.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Radunz Eager to Align With NFL Role Model

Dillon Radunz hopes to be a pillar on the Tennessee Titans offensive line for seasons to come, just like offensive tackle Taylor Lewan - a guy he’s admired for some time. The 53rd overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft has a history of playing hard and tough. He also has admired Lewan and aims to model his game after the three-time Pro Bowler in order to make a significant impact on the Titans offensive line.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Grades for the Titans' Selection of Caleb Farley

National media members agree that the Tennessee Titans wound up with one of the most talented players in the NFL Draft. Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley could have very easily been a top-15 selection. Two back surgeries since he last played a live football game in 2019 pushed him down the board in Thursday’s first round, though. The Titans got him at No. 22 overall.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Opt-Outs Remained Viable Options

The chance for players to opt-out made the 2020 college football season different than any other. To the Tennessee Titans, it made no difference. The Titans began their 2021 NFL Draft class with Caleb Farley, a Virginia Tech cornerback who chose not to play last fall. And it ended in the sixth round (pick No. 215) with the selection of another who made the same choice, Oregon safety Brady Breeze.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Titans Not Scared Off by First-Round Pick's Injury Issues

For the second time in three years, the Tennessee Titans used their first-round pick to select a player on the mend from a serious surgery. Thursday, the Titans used the 22nd pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to select Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley, who opted out of the 2020 season. Since he played his last game in 2019, he has had two of back surgeries. The latter procedure was a microdisectomy in March and was pegged for a 16-week recovery, which would have him back to full health in time for the start of training camp.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Plenty of Talent Still Available for Rounds 2, 3

Late in the first round of the NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans had almost too much talent to choose from. Jon Robinson admitted that they were looking at a couple of players. They ultimately decided on Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley, a player who has plenty of injury concerns but was too good to pass up at No. 22. Robinson tabbed him as a “premium” talent.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

49ers Reportedly Signing Former Patriots Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers had a number of UDFAs and trialists attend their minicamp this past weekend. But one former Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots wide receiver made enough of an impression to get a contract. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the 49ers are signing Marqise Lee to...
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Molden Follows Father's Footsteps to NFL

The Tennessee Titans got a second-generation NFL player with their second pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft. With pick No. 100, Tennessee selected Elijah Molden, a defensive back out of the University of Washington. He is the son of Alex Molden, the former Oregon Duck standout defensive back and No. 11 overall pick in the 1996 NFL draft.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Draft Grades: Titans Get High Marks

Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson believes his football team got better over the last couple of days, and national pundits. The vast majority of experts agree. Most came away from the 2021 NFL Draft mostly impressed with the Titans’ eight-player haul, which included three defensive backs, an inside linebacker, an edge rusher, an offensive lineman and two wide receivers.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Tracking The Titans' Day Three Selections

The final day of the 2021 NFL Draft is here, and Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson and company have plenty to accomplish. The Titans have made three selections thus far, and three of those players have been defensive additions, including two defensive backs, first-round pick Caleb Farley (Virginia Tech), and third-round pick Elijah Molden. In addition, the Titans drafted offensive tackle Dillon Radunz in the second round, and Georgia linebacker Monty Rice in the third.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Latest Free Agent Addition Was Kicked Out of College

Two wide receivers in the 2021 NFL Draft were not enough. The Tennessee Titans have added a veteran at that spot. Fred Brown, who entered the NFL in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State agreed to contract terms, the team announced Tuesday. Brown played three seasons...
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

What Tight End Options Remain for Titans?

Despite “being close a couple of times,” according to general manager Jon Robinson, the Tennessee Titans did not address one of their biggest needs at an offensive skill position in the 2021 NFL Draft. They added a pair of wide receivers on the third day with the selections of Dez...
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Titans to Open 2021 Season Against an NFC Opponent

The Tennessee Titans will open the 2021 NFL season against an unfamiliar foe. The Titans announced Wednesday morning that their Week 1 opponent will be the Arizona Cardinals. The game will be at Nissan Stadium. The NFL will release the complete 2021 schedule 7 p.m. (CDT) Wednesday. The last time...
NFLPost-Crescent

Packers adding another arm with signing of quarterback tryout Kurt Benkert

GREEN BAY – After signing six-year veteran quarterback Blake Bortles to a one-year deal earlier this past week, the Green Bay Packers apparently added quarterback Kurt Benkert to the room Saturday. Benkert, 25, tweeted a photo of him signing a contract in Packers gear. “The best advice I can give...
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

One of Last Year's Top Offseason Performers Released Early This One

A year ago, Rashard Davis was one of the Tennessee Titans’ top offseason performers. He won’t get a chance to repeat. Davis was one of two players the Titans released Monday, a day after the conclusion of their rookie minicamp. Kalija Lipscomb, a wide receiver out of Vanderbilt took part in that minicamp on a tryout basis and was signed, which effectively cost Davis his spot.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

The 2021 Draft Was Good News for These Titans

The grades are in. Most experts believe the Tennessee Titans fared well in the 2021 NFL Draft. Likewise, general manager Jon Robinson and coach Mike Vrabel believe their football team has improved in wake of the three days of picks. The Titans drafted eight players and, as in free agency,...