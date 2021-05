Things are slowly but surely starting to feel like things are getting back to normal, or as normal as possible with the pandemic still very much a part of our lives. But luckily for music lovers events are back on the calendar and if you are planning on going to one you need to be prepared. If you are going to an event that is an all day affair you definitely need to make sure you have as many items as possible to make it a fun comfortable experience. Now of course each venue has different rules as far as bags, backpacks, cameras etc. so you want to make sure you have things that are easy to carry and travel size if possible. The last thing you want to do is pass out when you finally get to your spot because you are exhausted from dragging all your things. Below is a list of items that you might want to bring with to your next show.