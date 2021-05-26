newsbreak-logo
Insuring a Grey Import Vehicle: These 7 Things Will Affect Your Premium

Cover picture for the articleMany grey imports come with high-performance engines, better mileage, and more exciting features than their U.S. counterparts. Sometimes, customers may import exotic collectible cars from Japan and Italy. Since imported cars may be packed with unique traits, upgrades, and features, insuring them may be trickier than you would think. Getting the right insurance coverage plan for your car, irrespective of it being a U.S. spec or a grey import is essential.

#Insurance Premiums#Grey Import Vehicle#Imported Cars#Auto Insurance#Car Maintenance#Grey Import Cars#American#U S Customs#Import Car Insurance#Grey Imports#Car Insurance Prices#Insurance Policies#Higher End Cars#Insurance Coverage#Live Insurance Providers#Car Owners#Components#U S Deliverable Cars#Safer Vehicles#High Performance Engines
