Insuring a Grey Import Vehicle: These 7 Things Will Affect Your Premium
Many grey imports come with high-performance engines, better mileage, and more exciting features than their U.S. counterparts. Sometimes, customers may import exotic collectible cars from Japan and Italy. Since imported cars may be packed with unique traits, upgrades, and features, insuring them may be trickier than you would think. Getting the right insurance coverage plan for your car, irrespective of it being a U.S. spec or a grey import is essential.