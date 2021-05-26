Insuring a Grey Import Vehicle: These 7 Things Will Affect Your Premium

There’s no doubt that self-driving cars, or autonomous vehicles (AVs), are much safer than the average person-manned vehicle. In fact, more than 90% of serious crashes are due to human error, which means autonomous vehicles have the potential to significantly reduce the number of collisions and save lives.1 However, there are still plenty of obstacles that the technology of AVs has yet to address, including seeing objects behind occlusions like buses or trucks, detecting and anticipating the movements of pedestrians and drivers well ahead of time, and dealing with defective or dirty car sensors. Another complication AV technology has yet to fully evolve is the ability to react appropriately when new and unusual road circumstances arise.