After the long, hard Copper Country winters, an event that usually suggested that the end was in sight was the arrival of the Woodrush, a 180-foot Coast Guard ice breaker, on its mission to reopen shipping lanes around Lake Superior. (Interestingly, the Woodrush was later sold to Ghana for its Navy.) But I also recall a less official harbinger of spring that took place in the Baraga area. As the ice fishing season ended, some group would leave an old car on the ice of Keweenaw Bay and sell chances to bet on what date the ice would have melted enough for it to fall through. I’d bet there are still a few old junkers on the lake bottom there.