AidaIro Illustrations: Toilet-bound Hanako-kun to Receive Western Release Complete With Full Color Illustrations

By Azario Lopez
noisypixel.net
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYen Press announced that they will publish AidaIro Illustrations: Toilet-bound Hanako-kun in the west, a full-color illustration book from the manga series. AidaIro Illustrations: Toilet-bound Hanako-kun features full-colored pages published in Monthly GFantasy from 2015 through 2019 with over 170 photos of merchandise and collaboration cafes from around Japan. Further, new drawings can only be found in this collection.

