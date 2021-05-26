AidaIro Illustrations: Toilet-bound Hanako-kun to Receive Western Release Complete With Full Color Illustrations

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie is available to stream on Netflix. It's hard to overestimate the impact of Sailor Moon. Naoko Takeuchi's seminal magical girl manga and the anime series it inspired shaped generations of viewers and creators. Your favorite shows from Steven Universe to Teen Titans Go, Adventure Time to Craig of the Creek, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, and even South Park have all been influenced by the iconic anime. Almost 30 years since the original series debuted in Japan, Sailor Moon has not one but two new films debuting on Netflix. Released in cinemas in Japan earlier this year, the streamer is bringing the newest additions to Sailor Moon canon to US shores far sooner than expected. And it was worth the -- admittedly -- short wait.