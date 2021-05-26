AidaIro Illustrations: Toilet-bound Hanako-kun to Receive Western Release Complete With Full Color Illustrations
Yen Press announced that they will publish AidaIro Illustrations: Toilet-bound Hanako-kun in the west, a full-color illustration book from the manga series. AidaIro Illustrations: Toilet-bound Hanako-kun features full-colored pages published in Monthly GFantasy from 2015 through 2019 with over 170 photos of merchandise and collaboration cafes from around Japan. Further, new drawings can only be found in this collection.noisypixel.net