NFL salary cap rising in 2022, sources tell ESPN

NEW YORK — The NFL salary cap is increasing in 2022, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Graziano tweeted the new number is expected to be $208.2 million, an increase of 14% compared to this season's salary cap of $182.5 million.

In another tweet, Graziano said those player benefits were supposed to be paid back after 2023, according to a July 2020 agreement. The 2019 NFL salary cap was $198.2 million

