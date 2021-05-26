Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL salary cap rising in 2022, sources tell ESPN

By Leighton Schneider, ABC News
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42N4ao_0aCQuCDx00

NEW YORK — The NFL salary cap is increasing in 2022, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Graziano tweeted the new number is expected to be $208.2 million, an increase of 14% compared to this season's salary cap of $182.5 million.

In another tweet, Graziano said those player benefits were supposed to be paid back after 2023, according to a July 2020 agreement.

The 2019 NFL salary cap was $198.2 million

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
985K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Nfl Salary Cap#Abc Audio#American Football#The League#Espn#Abc Audio#Player Benefits#Excess Revenues#July#Copyright#Rising
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Weight Lossfrontofficesports.com

NFL Salary Cap Could Break Record

The NFL looks set to have the first truly post-pandemic season. The league has cash pouring in from its new $100 billion-plus media deals and expects full-capacity crowds next year — so its salary cap may top $200 million for the first time ever. The league and its players’ association...
NFLchatsports.com

Four Downs: Is positive salary cap news coming for 2022?

In the latest edition of Four Downs, there is plenty of off-season news for fans of the Buffalo Bills. The salary cap could be on the move for 2022, and Karlos Williams Sr. checks in with Bills fans. You will find this and much more in today’s Four Downs. Positive...
NFLcanalstreetchronicles.com

Exploring the New Orleans Saints’ 2022 salary cap situation

The New Orleans Saints have always been noted for their mastery of navigated the NFL salary cap. Restructures, void years, escalators, they have always received attention for their monetary gymnastics. It was no different in 2021 when the salary cap took a dive for the first time since it was implemented in 1994. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic limiting, and in many cases eliminating, fan attendance across the league, revenue took a big hit.
NFLUSA Today

NFL's 2022 salary cap ceiling is good news for the Broncos

The NFL has a established a 2022 salary cap ceiling of $208.2 million, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The finalized cap number will be announced next February. This doesn’t guarantee the NFL’s salary cap will be set at its ceiling in 2022, but even if it’s set at $10 million less than the ceiling, a $198.2 million salary cap would still mark a significant increase from this year’s cap of $182.5 million.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Challenges 49ers will face with increased 2022 salary cap ceiling

The NFL and NFLPA approved an increased cap ceiling for 2022, but the 49ers could still face some notable challenges next year regardless. The San Francisco 49ers remarkably figured out how to increase their salary cap during an offseason where the cap diminished from $198 million down to $182.5 million in 2021 because of the pandemic.
NFLchatsports.com

How the 49ers benefit from the salary cap’s June 1 rule

One June 2 hits, any player that’s traded or released prorated money plus any future guarantees stays on the team's ‘21 salary cap, and all future money gets pushed into the ‘22 salary cap. That’s why there has been so much discussion about a trade for Julio Jones. We will...
NFLchatsports.com

Looks like Giants will definitely have salary cap problems in 2022

New York Giants, National Football League, National Football League Players Association, NFL Network, Tom Pelissero. Earlier this week the NFL and NFLPA agreed that the salary cap for the 2022 season will be set at $202.2 million, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Now this is going to...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Browns: 3 things the raised salary cap in 2022 allows Cleveland to do

The Browns got a break with a raised salary cap in 2022, so what does that mean?. The Browns and the rest of the NFL got a break when it was revealed that the 2022 NFL salary cap would have a record high in movement, with well over $20 million going towards the next year’s cap. The big change completely changes the expectations for the Browns, who will now have even more money to spend on the players than previously thought.
NFLchatsports.com

After post-June 1 cuts, the Bears have $10 million in salary cap space

According to the latest public salary cap report form the NFLPA, the Chicago Bears currently have $10,068,578.00 in available salary cap space after the post-June 1st releases have been processed. That number will drop by nearly $4 million once the rookie class is signed, and then once their top 51...
NFL247Sports

Where do the Chicago Bears stand with their salary cap situation?

The Chicago Bears have been in a bit of a bind recently with their salary cap situation, an issue that wasn't helped with the lack of fans in stadiums and subsequent revenue loss for the NFL in 2020. After moving a ton of money into the future to acquire the...
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Updating the Steelers’ salary cap situation after signing 8 draft picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers now have 89 players under contract for the 2021 offseason. The only player remaining is third-round draft pick Kendrick Green who is yet to sign his rookie deal. With the announcement of Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth signing their contracts this week, along with numbers finally coming in for the salary for Arthur Maulet, it’s time to update the Steelers’ salary cap space.
NFLchatsports.com

Buffalo Bills salary cap: Reid Ferguson contract details are in

Reid Ferguson recently signed a contract extension that makes him the highest-paid long snapper in the NFL. The long-tenured Buffalo Bills has earned it with his pristine play and leadership in his four-year career. The deal is for three years and $4 million. Thanks to Over the Cap, we now...