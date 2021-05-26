newsbreak-logo
State Police Investigating Shots Fired Complaint – Delmar, DE

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelmar, DE- Delaware State Police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Tuesday evening on Providence Church Road. On May 25, 2021, at approximately 8:44 a.m., troopers responded to the 36000 block of Providence Church Road for reports of shots fired at a residence. The investigation revealed two individuals were inside the home sleeping when they heard a popping noise around 2:30 a.m. They initially thought it was someone at their door and after looking outside, didn’t see anyone and went back to sleep. It was later determined that someone fired an unknown type of gun at their residence. An examination of the crime scene revealed at least three rounds struck the home and four rounds struck their vehicle parked in the driveway. Neither of the residents were injured.

