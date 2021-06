NetEase has announced a new major expansion will be coming to its mobile survival game, LifeAfter, later this year. The update will be available for iOS and Android devices. This new expansion to the game will introduce the birth of a new race, where the main struggle of existing in a post-apocalyptic world isn’t just about staying alive, but also about understanding what goes on between life and death, and what happens when the lines between human and monster is blurred. Above all else, it will give survivors a new way of survival.