My Forever Summer Plans
Growing up in Northern Alabama, you find out pretty quickly that there’s not much to do during the summer. There are only so many times you can go to the pool in 90-degree weather before it gets old. Thankfully, I have been able to meet people who have taken me on amazing outdoor adventures over the past few years. It really opened my eyes up to how big and beautiful Alabama can be. These are some of my top picks of must travel destinations to fill up your summer.www.bewellauburn.com