The Riftbreaker, which mixes together action-RPG, survival, and base-builder elements, launches for Xbox Series X|S and PC as a day-one Xbox Game Pass addition this fall. "You play the role of Captain Ashley Nowak, a member of the elite Riftbreaker formation," says Pawel Lekki, producer and designer for developer Exor Studios. "Armed with a powerful mecha-suit, she travels to a distant planet called Galatea 37. Her task is to prepare this new world for human colonisation." Her mecha-suit is nicknamed Mr Riggs, and helps her survive the harsher areas on Galatea 37. It also comes equipped with tools which she can use in combat or for base construction and gathering resources, and can take her through Rift Portals.