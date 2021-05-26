Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners endorses elimination of single-use plastic straws

cityofrehoboth.com
 8 days ago

The City of Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution at its May 21 meeting that endorses elimination of single-use plastic straws. The resolution encourages restaurants and other food service facilities to voluntarily discontinue use of plastic straws and to offer beginning January 1 only paper straws, except in situations where plastic straws may be required, for medical reasons, for example.

www.cityofrehoboth.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Delaware Society
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Society
Local
Delaware Government
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Government
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Pollution#Beaches#Local Food#Health Food#Environment Committee#Single Use Plastic Straws#Endorses Elimination#Recycling Machinery#Landfills#Microplastics#Fish#Marine Animals#Oceans#Restaurants#Businesses#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Food Service
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Recycling
News Break
Seafood
Related
Rehoboth Beach, DEWTOP

Rehoboth Beach promises July 4 fireworks spectacular

Rehoboth Beach in Delaware will get its Independence Day fireworks this year after having to cancel the 2020 event due to coronavirus. This year’s fireworks display is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3. “We’re really excited that the country is opening back up and that we are able to...
Sussex County, DECape Gazette

Somerset Green residents get their privacy fence

It took three years and some meetings with Sussex County officials, but Somerset Green residents now have a privacy fence installed at the corner of Plantation Road and Shady Road near Lewes. Developer Ryan Homes constructed the fence at no cost to the homeowners. Confusion over whether or not a fence was included in the approved site plan for the community delayed action.
Sussex County, DEdelawarepublic.org

Telehealth available at Sussex County library kiosks

Telehealth is reaching an all-new level of accessibility for Western Sussex residents. A social service kiosk open for business at the Laurel, Seaford and Milford public libraries now offers the service. Each one is equipped with an iPad with high-speed internet, video chat apps for meetings or job interviews and...
Delaware StateWDEL 1150AM

Federal funds are available for Delaware restaurants hit hard by the pandemic

If you own a restaurant in Delaware whose profits were pulverized by the pandemic, help is available from the federal Small Business Administration. Since the $29,000,000,000.00 Restaurant Revitalization Program launched Monday, more than $60,000,000,000.00 worth of applications have come in, but not to worry, said Delaware SBA Director John Fleming.
Delaware Statecityofrehoboth.com

Commissioners may consider easing mask-wearing requirements further

So that Rehoboth Beach guidelines align with the state of Delaware’s covid safety guidelines that go into effect May 21, the Board of Commissioners will likely consider at its May 21 regular meeting further easing requirements related to wearing masks outdoors. Specifically, the mayor and commissioners will consider endorsing a sixth modification to the city’s civil emergency order that would make masks unnecessary on the boardwalk.
Sussex County, DECape Gazette

The Sussex development will never end

Someone educate me, please. Have the Sussex County Council, the Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission and local municipalities denied one development application in the past 10 years in southern Sussex County? With developments cropping up everywhere and on every roadway in this region, a region plagued with traffic gridlock and overcrowding, it appears that every development application, whether for 100 homes or 1,000 homes, is approved. This is often without regard for reasonable conditions requested by concerned residents. Take Scenic Manor on Arnell Creek in Rehoboth as one example. Clearly, the development explosion will not end until every foot of open land is built up and all travel in the region is slowed to a crawl.
Rehoboth Beach, DEUS News and World Report

Delaware Beach Town Says July 4 Fireworks Are on This Year

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — A Delaware city's popular fireworks display celebrating Independence Day is on this year, after the coronavirus pandemic led to the event being called off last year. The city of Rehoboth Beach announced Friday that its traditional fireworks show will take place Saturday, July 3, the...
Rehoboth Beach, DEfox29.com

Rehoboth Beach 4th of July fireworks display will continue

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Fourth of July fireworks, a staple of summertime in America, will return to Rehoboth Beach after the COVID-19 pandemic placed the annual display on hold last year. The City of Rehoboth Beach said Friday the display will continue on Saturday, July 3 around 9:30 p.m. The...
Lewes, DECape Gazette

Rehoboth celebrates completion of Grove Park Canal Dock

On a day nice enough for a kayak ride down the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal, Rehoboth Beach officials and others celebrated the completion of the city’s new Grove Park Canal Dock. Mayor Stan Mills said the project represented a decade-long journey to bring a second waterfront to the city. It took much perseverance, he said.
Lewes, DECape Gazette

News Briefs 5/14/21

Eastbound Route 24 from Mulberry Knoll Road to Route 1 will be closed to traffic from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday, May 17, to Thursday, May 20, during the ongoing widening project. Other dates may be included as well. Traffic will be detoured to Mulberry Knoll Road. Special meeting...
Sussex County, DEcoastalpoint.com

Tam details Beebe’s efforts in community at county council meeting

Dr. David Tam, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare, this week provided an update to the Sussex County Council about hospital activities, making council members laugh when he recalled valuable advice given to him by his wife as he planned his trip from California, where he was living, to Delaware, where he would be interviewed for the top position at Beebe.
Rehoboth Beach, DECape Gazette

The time is now to oppose the 5G pole placements

After reading last week’s article about the new 5G pole installations in downtown Rehoboth Beach, I have finally had enough of seeing our small beach towns being stomped on by big tech that has taken control of the process through false promises, and showing little respect for our precious natural environment.
Ocean View, DEPosted by
Ocean View News Watch

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Ocean View

Check out these Ocean View-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Sales Representative - Flexible Schedule - Remote; 2. Back of House Staff; 3. Retail Sales Associate-Part-time; 4. Customer Service Associate-FT/PT; 5. Customer Representative Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 6. Cashier Checker PT 3996; 7. Shift Supervisor; 8. Part Time Key Holder; 9. Sandwich Maker; 10. Sales Assistant Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr;
Rehoboth Beach, DECape Gazette

Rehoboth’s canal dock a fine accomplishment

It’s said that good things come to those who wait. In Rehoboth Beach, one of the things that was worth waiting for – almost 10 years – is now complete and will soon be open for public use. The canalside dock at Grove Park has been an exemplary study in vision and persistence and, very importantly, the kind of public-private partnerships that have brought so many notable public projects to Delaware’s Cape Region.
Cape Gazette

Lewes Waterfront Preserve will jeopardize flood insurance

Thanks for the informative article on the progress of the townhouse development along New Road called the Lewes Waterfront Preserve. Several things about this article did not seem to represent the reality of the situation that exists along Canary Creek and New Road as presented by the developer. Although this...