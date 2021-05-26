Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners endorses elimination of single-use plastic straws
The City of Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution at its May 21 meeting that endorses elimination of single-use plastic straws. The resolution encourages restaurants and other food service facilities to voluntarily discontinue use of plastic straws and to offer beginning January 1 only paper straws, except in situations where plastic straws may be required, for medical reasons, for example.www.cityofrehoboth.com