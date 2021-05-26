Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners endorses elimination of single-use plastic straws

Someone educate me, please. Have the Sussex County Council, the Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission and local municipalities denied one development application in the past 10 years in southern Sussex County? With developments cropping up everywhere and on every roadway in this region, a region plagued with traffic gridlock and overcrowding, it appears that every development application, whether for 100 homes or 1,000 homes, is approved. This is often without regard for reasonable conditions requested by concerned residents. Take Scenic Manor on Arnell Creek in Rehoboth as one example. Clearly, the development explosion will not end until every foot of open land is built up and all travel in the region is slowed to a crawl.