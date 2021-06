The first concert of the summer series at the McIntosh Building was held Saturday evening, May 22. The featured guest musician was The Johnny Staats Project. It was a great evening weather wise and there were quite a few people in attendance. It was the most relaxing time I think I’ve enjoyed for over a year now. If you missed the event you missed a wonderful time. More concerts will be held on the “front porch stage” at the community building this summer. Watch for announcements of guest musicians and the dates they will be playing on FB. Thanks to Katrena Ramsey for all the hard work she puts in with the Board of Parks to bring events and entertainment to the people of Ravenswood, Jackson County and our Ohio neighbors.