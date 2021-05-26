HJ’s June 2021 Digital Issue

For obvious reasons, children don’t care about programme schedules or specific formats. Instead, we see them interacting more and more often with multiple screens, while their attention threshold is dropping dramatically. How are these emerging trends and the impact of new platforms affecting children’s content consumption? While the question itself may be too broad to answer in just 40 minutes, a presentation hosted by this year’s Cartoon Digital (26-28 May) gave Kids Industries creative director Raj Pathmanathan the opportunity to offer some interesting insights on the subject. The talk, entitled “Digital Platforms – Driving Content of the Future?”, was introduced by Kickback Media founder John Lomas-Bullivant.