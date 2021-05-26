Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Facebook

HJ’s June 2021 Digital Issue

hamburgjournal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHJ’s June 2021 issue has been safely delivered directly to mailboxes all over the neighborhood. Page through the digital issue, or pick up a printed copy now on newsstands all around East Lexington. In this month’s issue, we meet up with Ron Mack and his son Stoney to talk business,...

hamburgjournal.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood#Facebook Inc#Home Page#Business News#Twitter Inc#Hj#Dads Grads#School For The Arts#News For Families#Senior Living Health#Home Garden#June Calendar Events#Newsstands#Monthly Sections#Uk#Mailboxes#Pets#East Lexington#Sampling#Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Businessvg247.com

Devolver Digital will hold its E3 presentation on June 12

It wouldn’t be E3 2021 without Devolver Digital hosting its over-the-top non-press event. A fan-favorite show of E3, Devolver Digital will host its E3 2021 presentation on June 12. A start time has yet to be determined. In case you are unfamiliar with the non-press event, check out last year’s...
Technologycrossroadstoday.com

Twitter starts subscription service in Canada, Australia

Twitter is rolling out a subscription service, starting in Canada and Australia, that offers perks like an undo button for subscribers. The “Twitter Blue” subscription service will offer features that users have long asked for — but still no edit button. It includes bookmark folders for organizing saved content; an “Undo tweet” feature that gives users 30 seconds to cancel a sent tweet before it appears; a “reader mode” that makes threaded tweets easier to read; and customizable app icons and color themes.
Beauty & FashionEngadget

Facebook's 'Bulletin' newsletter platform could launch before the end of June

Facebook hopes to release Bulletin, its take on a Substack-like newsletter subscription product, toward the end of June. According to Recode, the company plans to offer both free and paid versions of the platform. Many of the first newsletters Facebook intends to publish will come from writers who focus on sports, fashion and the environment. They'll also be a local news angle in line with the company's Journalism Project.
LegoMy Nintendo News

Official LEGO CON digital event taking place on 26th June

The LEGO Group has announced that they will be airing their first-ever official LEGO CON event with fans being able to tune into the free live stream on 26th June. The official LEGO Twitter account shared a snappy video on socials where we get a quick hint as to what type of things will be revealed. It certainly looks like it’s going to be a busy show with a run-time of 90 minutes and a promise that fan-favourites will appear, Mario & Co. included.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Devolver Digital games showcase event teased for June 12

Devolver Digital are yet to officially announced their big games showcase event for this Summer but it seems like it's only a matter of time before that happens since the publisher have started to tease the event more frequently over the last week or so via their official Twitter. It...
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Black Desert announces digital Heidel Ball convention for June 19

Black Desert’s gearing up for a summer convention of its own as Pearl Abyss announced this morning the return of Heidel Ball. As in 2020, the 2021 version will be entirely online, which ensures everyone can actually watch the whole shebang. “During the 2021 Heidel Ball, not only we will...
Petslehighvalleystyle.com

Read the June 2021 Digital Edition of Lehigh Valley Style

Each year, we love celebrating the furry friends of the Lehigh Valley through our annual reader-voted pet contest (turn to pg. 40 for the results!). But this year, it feels as though these animals deserve even more kudos for truly getting us through 2020, am I right? When we humans were confined to our homes, our pets were at times our only real source of companionship. Many of us who started the year without pets did not finish it that way—several of our team members added to the Style squad (see all our cuties on pg. 44!). We weren’t alone in that… rescues all over the country saw a spike in adoption inquiries. We chatted with three local shelters about this and the wonderful work that they do, pg. 34.
Businessnintendoeverything.com

Devolver Digital E3 2021 press conference announced for June 12

Devolver Digital will host its annual E3 press conference on June 12, the company announced today. Specific timing and other details have yet to be shared. Devolver Digital events have been a staple of E3 since 2017. While the company always has news to share, they often incorporate satire and feature a running storyline (led by Nina Struthers, who is played by Mahria Zook – shown below).
Cell Phonescineuropa.org

Are digital platforms driving the future of children’s content?

For obvious reasons, children don’t care about programme schedules or specific formats. Instead, we see them interacting more and more often with multiple screens, while their attention threshold is dropping dramatically. How are these emerging trends and the impact of new platforms affecting children’s content consumption? While the question itself may be too broad to answer in just 40 minutes, a presentation hosted by this year’s Cartoon Digital (26-28 May) gave Kids Industries creative director Raj Pathmanathan the opportunity to offer some interesting insights on the subject. The talk, entitled “Digital Platforms – Driving Content of the Future?”, was introduced by Kickback Media founder John Lomas-Bullivant.
Politicsmma.org

MMA publishes June issue of The Beacon

The MMA today published the June issue of The Beacon, which includes important updates about a number of federal aid funds and the state budget. • Legislation to extend certain pandemic special allowances. • Fiscal 2022 state budget. • Cannabis host community agreements. • Sick leave mandate. • Town meetings...
Lifestylelifetime.life

STRONG BODY, STRONG MIND: Midyear Resolutions

I’ve never really been a New Year, New Me kind of person. Celebrating New Year’s Day always felt a little random, as did the idea that an ambitious resolution could change something about my life in the middle of winter. I’ve always connected with winter as a necessary time of growth through rest, and I personally like to dedicate this season to maintaining good habits and getting plenty of sleep.
Beauty & Fashionhellokpop.com

ENHYPEN Shows Captivating Visuals In Dazed’s June 2021 Issue

Power rookie male idol group ENHYPEN has participated once again in a pictorial with Dazed Korea!. The fashion magazine recently released mesmerizing photos of the septet. Showing their sophisticated looks, Heesung, Jay, Sunghoon, Jake, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-Ki sported the Fall 2021 collection of Dior’s men’s wear. The boys perfected the concept of being in a dreamy world through their fascinating eyes and poses.