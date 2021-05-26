HJ’s June 2021 Digital Issue

Each year, we love celebrating the furry friends of the Lehigh Valley through our annual reader-voted pet contest (turn to pg. 40 for the results!). But this year, it feels as though these animals deserve even more kudos for truly getting us through 2020, am I right? When we humans were confined to our homes, our pets were at times our only real source of companionship. Many of us who started the year without pets did not finish it that way—several of our team members added to the Style squad (see all our cuties on pg. 44!). We weren’t alone in that… rescues all over the country saw a spike in adoption inquiries. We chatted with three local shelters about this and the wonderful work that they do, pg. 34.