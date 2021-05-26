Hamburg Neighborhood News – June 2021
Regal Hamburg reopened to the public in May. The former Woodhill Cinemark theater on Codell Drive is doubling as a television studio these days for the show “Relative Justice” produced by Lexington-based company, Wrigley Media Group. Wrigley transformed the abandoned movie theater into a state-of-the-art studio complex for production, which began with filming in May. It is expected that the project will create more than 300 jobs and inject nearly $10 million into the Lexington economy. The show is scheduled to premiere this fall.hamburgjournal.com