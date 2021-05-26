Hamburg Neighborhood News – June 2021

- The residents of Belmont Village neighborhood in the Village of Godfrey are ready to do some spring cleaning! They will be hosting a neighborhood garage sale on Saturday, June 12 from 8 AM – 2 PM. With 7+ households participating, there is sure to be an array of items available for purchase, including children’s toys, clothing, furniture, and more! The event will be held rain or shine, but the number of participating households may be reduced in the event of inclement weather.