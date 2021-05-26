Cancel
Hamburg Neighborhood News – June 2021

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegal Hamburg reopened to the public in May. The former Woodhill Cinemark theater on Codell Drive is doubling as a television studio these days for the show “Relative Justice” produced by Lexington-based company, Wrigley Media Group. Wrigley transformed the abandoned movie theater into a state-of-the-art studio complex for production, which began with filming in May. It is expected that the project will create more than 300 jobs and inject nearly $10 million into the Lexington economy. The show is scheduled to premiere this fall.

Huntington, WVHerald-Dispatch

Southside Neighborhood Organization to meet June 3

HUNTINGTON — The next meeting of the Southside Neighborhood Organization will be 7-8 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at the Phil Cline Family YMCA, 917 9th St. in Huntington. Members will enter near the day care center entrance. David Glick and Laura Mullarky will be the greeters. Free Kid’s Watch for children ages 4-13 will be provided by the meeting sponsor Realty Advantage, Amy Ward.
North Manchester, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Rotary Chicken BBQ Is June 19 At Neighborhood Fresh

NORTH MANCHESTER – The Rotary Club of North Manchester is rolling out the Weber Grills again for the fourth annual North Manchester Rotary Grilled Chicken BBQ. It is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 19 in the parking lot in front of Neighborhood Fresh, 1204 E. Ind. 114. “The chicken...
Owensboro, KYwevv.com

Owensboro Neighborhood Clean-Up Events Coming in June

A trio of Owensboro neighborhoods will get cleaned up this month, starting with the Old Owensboro neighborhood. The Old Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance is hosting a neighborhood cleanup this Saturday, June 12 from 6:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. It is the first of three scheduled cleanup days set to happen in June.
Godfrey, ILriverbender.com

Belmont Village Plans Neighborhood Garage Sale June 12

- The residents of Belmont Village neighborhood in the Village of Godfrey are ready to do some spring cleaning! They will be hosting a neighborhood garage sale on Saturday, June 12 from 8 AM – 2 PM. With 7+ households participating, there is sure to be an array of items available for purchase, including children’s toys, clothing, furniture, and more! The event will be held rain or shine, but the number of participating households may be reduced in the event of inclement weather.
Winchester, VANorthern Virginia Daily

Community News: June 1

A card shower is planned for John Walls Orndorff, who will celebrate his 93rd birthday June 7. Cards may be sent to 746 McIlwee Lane, Star Tannery, Virginia 22654. The Sacred Heart of Jesus POCW will hold its annual book, jewelry and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the church, 130 Keating Drive, Winchester.
Entertainmentsanfordspringvalenews.com

News Notes: June 6

Sanford Maine Stage is having an open casting call June 17 and 18 for its production of Shakespeare From the Park: Romeo and Juliet. If you’d like to try out, arrive at Gowen Park at 5:45 p.m. either day and sign in. Bring a blanket, beach towel or lawn chair with you, and dress comfortably. For your audition, you can perform a monologue, tell a story, or act out a scene from your favorite movie. See all the details here.
Frankton, INAnderson Herald Bulletin

Church News: June 5

FRANKTON — Frankton Christian Church, 206 N. Church St., will host free Vacation Bible School June 21-25 at the church. This year's theme is "Rocky Railway, Jesus' power pulls us through." It will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each evening and is for kids 4 years old through...
Columbus, INRepublic

Religion news – June 5

Editor’s note: Some church services may have moved to online-only formats after The Republic’s deadline due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Asbury United Methodist Church — Asbury offers a traditional service and J.A.M. (Jesus and Me) children’s church at 8:45 a.m. and a contemporary service and J.A.M. children’s church at 11 a.m. There are no Sunday school classes at this time.
Hilton Head Island, SChiltonheadmonthly.com

RESTAURANT NEWS June 2021

JINYA Ramen Bar plans to open this fall on Hilton Head Island, according to a news release. Located on Mathew Drive in Port Royal Plaza, JINYA will serve the traditional flavors of Japanese food via small plates and its acclaimed ramen. When the 3,000-square-foot restaurant opens, it will be JINYA’s first location in South Carolina.
Owensboro, KYowensbororadio.com

Old Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance Cleanup Day is June 12

The Old Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance will host a neighborhood cleanup from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 12. All residents in the cleanup area are encouraged to help beautify the neighborhood by picking up litter along sidewalks and streets on their scheduled cleanup day. Boundaries for your neighborhood alliance can be found here.
Strasburg, VANorthern Virginia Daily

Community News: June 4

• A card shower is planned for Shirley Wymer, who will celebrate her 80th birthday on Tuesday. Cards may be sent to 535 Fulton Drive, Strasburg, Virginia 22657. • A card shower is planned for Geary and Ethel Showman, who will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 12. Cards may be sent to 1221 St. Luke Road, Woodstock, Virginia 22664.
Winterville, NCDaily Reflector

June 5 Community News

Email announcements to community@reflector.com. The Sundays Unplugged concert series sponsored by the Greenville Recreation and Parks Department begins at 6:30 p.m. Sunday with OG Merge, a reggae, blues, hiphop act at Jaycee Park, 2000 Cedar St. Upcoming shows include Nanette & Laura, classic pop, June 13 at Jaycee Park; Billy Smith, classic country, bluegrass and Americana, June 20 at Boyd Lee Park; and JT Ackerman, modern pop, June 27 at Greenfield Terrace. No registration required.