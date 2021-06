Though trends often come and go, cost-saving movements tend to gain momentum and stick around—particularly for businesses. One area frequently targeted for savings by employers is employee benefits. It’s easy to see why companies are trying to reduce costs—employee benefits account for about 1/3 of total spending on employee compensation! While it certainly makes sense to cut costs where you can, at the same time, you must offer benefits that allow you to attract and retain the quality employees your business needs. Companies that use benefits strategically experience better overall company performance, above-average effectiveness in recruitment, and higher retention than companies who don't.