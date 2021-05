Family and friends of missing college student Jason Landry are now offering a $10,000 reward for his location and safe return. Investigators believe Jason left his apartment in San Marcos just before 11 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2020 to go visit his parents, three hours away in Missouri City, Texas. They tracked his cell phone along his route to the City of Luling, where his last digital footprint is known to be at the intersection of E. Austin Street and N. Magnolia Avenue.