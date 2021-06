This Indian inspired Creamy Butter Chicken is a recipe that will soon be on your regular dinner rotation! A mild, easy and creamy dish that can be made in 30 minutes!. I learned to have an appreciation for Indian-style food while living in England. Lots of Indian restaurants in England tone down the spice to appeal to a broader amount of people who aren’t used to the traditional stronger Indian spices. England has large Indian communities and there are lots of Indian restaurants on almost every corner (similar to our Chinese restaurants here in America.) Butter Chicken is one of those Indian recipes that appeal to everyone since it’s not super heavy on the spice like other traditional Indian dishes. Even those who usually don’t eat typically spicier Indian foods love this Creamy Butter Chicken. If you want to try a deliciously easy recipe that you can make in about 30 minutes, then you have to try my version of Creamy Butter Chicken!