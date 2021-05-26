newsbreak-logo
Sure, ‘Tomorrow War,’ but here’s a full-length trailer today

By Nick Johnston
vanyaland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo say that it’s been an interesting couple of years if you’re a person interested in UFOs and UAPs is what we tend to call an “understatement” around these parts. You might have seen the 60 Minutes segment done about the weird-ass things pilots have been seeing in the sky for the last few decades, you might have read the New Yorker article about a similar subject, and you might be girding your loins for the release of that big ol’ report coming in a few months about whatever the hell these things are. One thing we can confidently say that those objects are not is viral marketing for the Chris Pratt sci-fi action flick The Tomorrow War, which features The Internet’s Least Favorite Chris going back to the future in order to help fight off an alien invasion. Amazon dropped a trailer for the film right around the time they announced they were buying MGM on Wednesday, and it looks like you might expect it would. And, no, it is not Infinite.

