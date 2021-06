Business is what keeps the world moving. Billions of business transactions take place in the world each day as people exchange money, goods, and services. These transactions impact the corporate world and lead to a demand for business professionals. If you undertake a business course, you would have access to various employment opportunities in formal and informal sectors. You can decide to seek employment from government agencies or reputable multinational organizations. Alternatively, you can choose to set up and run your business venture. You are the one to determine what works in your favor.