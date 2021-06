Connect Tarpon Springs Brings City Business To You Are you interested in developments in Tarpon Springs and want to have a say in how projects are done? If so, register with Connect Tarpon Springs . The new community engagement site contains surveys, polls, idea boards, and project updates for residents and concerned citizens to stay engaged and provide thoughts and opinions on city business. From neighborhood plans to complex construction projects, you can help guide the decisions being made today that impact the city’s future. The latest project is a survey for the Tarpon Springs Public Library, seeking residents’ thoughts on programs, services, and the facility.