OLYMPIA - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has signed on to the 30x30 Pledge – a series of low- and no- cost actions policing agencies can take to improve the representation and experiences of women in law enforcement. These activities are helping policing agencies assess the current state of a department with regard to gender equity, identifying factors that may be driving any disparities, develop and implement strategies and solutions to eliminate barriers, and advance women in policing. These actions address recruitment, assessment, hiring, retention, promotion, and agency culture.