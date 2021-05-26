Letters to editor: 5-26-21

If you're wondering why the drainage in our area is a problem, it just might start with our other major problem in our beautiful city, LITTER!. I am very disgusted and disappointed in your opinion piece and how you treated Dr. Anthony Fauci. This man has given 50 years of his life to our country. He has a degree in medicine, science and immunology. If you didn’t already know, medicine and science is an ongoing learning curve. NOBODY, REPEAT NOBODY has all the answers. In case you also did not know, COVID 19 has been with us less than two years and we have a vaccine that works. You are too young to remember the polio outbreak in the 50s. Ninety-five percent of people alive today were not around for the 1918 flu epidemic. Our world is not stagnant and as long as we have people on our planet there will be changes, i.e. epidemics, wars, climate change because of the natural cycle of life and stupid choices we make as human beings.