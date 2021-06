Construction is officially underway on Rockport Center for the Arts’ (RCA) new 2,000-plus-square-foot facilities on its 1.18-acre campus in the heart of downtown Rockport. RCA’s former home, the historic Kline’s Café Building, was recently moved to its new location to make way for the groundbreaking. Because of the building’s historical significance, it was moved to its new location as opposed to being demolished.