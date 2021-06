To the ire and misery of many, Crocs are cool. And whilst you can’t cease the inevitable, you can reduce its affect in your normal wellbeing. Zoë Kravitz, the famously cool daughter of two famously cool individuals, is aware of this all too effectively. Which is why, after she forged Channing Tatum to star in her directorial debut, she sat him down for a chat about gender dynamics—and, naturally, Crocs. In a Deadline interview, each events recalled Kravitz “adamantly” telling Tatum that he “shouldn’t be sporting Crocs”—recommendation he instantly heeded.