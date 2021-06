Join the UCSC Arboretum Ray Collett Lecture Series from 6-7 p.m. June 7 for a free webinar on selecting and growing plants suitable to our climate. Join award-winning photographer Saxon Holt on a photographic journey through his new book, “Gardening in Summer-Dry Climates: Plants for a Lush, Water-Conscious Landscape.” The book is a guide to native and climate- adapted plants for summer-dry, winter-wet climates of North America’s Pacific coast. With this knowledge you can choose to make gardens that maintain and expand local and regional biodiversity, take little from the earth that is not returned, and welcome and accommodate the presence of wildlife. To register, visit arboretum.ucsc.edu and click on “events.”