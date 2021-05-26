Westerberg becomes first District Athletic Director
Hays Consolidated Independent School District (Hays CISD) Superintendent Dr. Eric Wright is pleased to announce the selection of Tom Westerberg as the district’s first, full-time athletic director. The Hays CISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved hiring Westerberg at its meeting on May 24, 2021. He has 34 years of experience as a teacher, coach, and athletic director. And, he has five state football championships on his record.smcorridornews.com