Westerberg becomes first District Athletic Director

Completing a height of 6-feet, 6-inches Saturday, Hays High’s Michael Boudoin III closed a wildly successful senior season with a 6th place finish at the UIL 6A boys State high jump competition in Austin. Boudoin, a multi-sport athlete who was a part of the state semifinal Hays High football team and played basketball in the winter, took on nine of the best high jumpers in 6A at the State meet, held at Mike A. Myers Stadium. Leading up to the state meet, Boudoin captured the 26-6A district championship and the Area meet title in the high jump, followed by a silver medal finish at the Regional meet in San Antonio. In addition, Boudoin forever etched his mark in Hays High history by clearing a height of 6-feet, 9.5-inches in March, breaking the school’s 38-year high jump record by .5 inches.